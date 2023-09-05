After postponing two gigs in Philly due to illness, The Boss is now scheduled to appear in the city next summer.
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen was slated to take the stage with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18. However, just hours before the show, his team announced that the gigs would be postponed after Springsteen was “taken ill.”
The “Streets of Philadelphia” singer will now head to Philly for the pair of shows on August 21 and 23, 2024. Tickets for the original shows will be valid for their respective rescheduled dates. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows can request a refund from Citizens Bank Park within 30 days. Any tickets from secondary sites can be refunded via point of purchase.
The late call-off of the show raised questions regarding Springsteen’s ticket sales. TicketNews staff viewed that more than 10,000 seats were still available a week before Springsteen’s gig at Gillette Stadium. Dynamic pricing may be to blame here, as “platinum” prices left fans outraged after the initial on sale.
Springsteen will hit cities across North America this fall, including Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Inglewood, before wrapping-up in San Francisco on December 8.
Find Springsteen’s upcoming tour schedule, as well as resale ticket links, below:
Bruce Springsteen Tour 2023
September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Last Updated on September 5, 2023
