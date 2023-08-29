Hip-hop star Drake had to postpone his concert at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Monday, citing technical issues.
Two hours before the doors opened for the concert, Live Nation announced the news, noting that the performance would be postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances with the newly installed scoreboard.” The concert would instead take place on Wednesday, August 30, and all tickets would be honored at the new show date.
The show on Tuesday, August 29 is still scheduled to go on as planned.
“Drake was ready and excited to perform,” Live Nation said. “He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Many fans took to social media to share their frustration, wondering if they would be refunded if they are unable to attend the postponed gig on Wednesday.
They better offer a refund for the people that can’t make it on Wednesday because they planned for it being tonight! @RogersArena ????????????? https://t.co/nlIFJBqyDU
— Barb Danielisz (@mysticals111) August 29, 2023
You’re joking right… what about people that have cancelled work and everything to make sure they are there. This is a joke! Shame! @Drake
— DaddyPepe.eth 🟧 👑🐮🧨👺🗝️ (@DaddyOshi_eth) August 29, 2023
What about refunds for out of town guests who can’t afford to stay 2 more nights?
— Wendy L (@Jayllo24wendy) August 29, 2023
My friend and I came from Toronto for this show and leave Wednesday morning… 😔
— CESARIO♡ (@jessces_) August 29, 2023
This isn’t the first time Drake had to reschedule shows on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour. After initially announcing the 29-date arena run in March, he added 12 new shows in April, pushing several shows to later in the year. Then, in July, he called-off a show in Memphis, noting that it was “logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedEx Forum,” and then moved a show in Milwaukee by one day.
The “Best I Ever Had” singer’s tour has also been plagued with complaints of outrageously high ticket prices; due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, seats that were originally up-for-grabs for a “face value” of $69 surged to more than $200, with floor seating going for over $500.
In 2022, Drake dropped Honestly, Nevermind and is set to release another record, For All The Dogs, this year.
Find ticket links to resale marketplaces, as well as a full list of Drake’s tour dates, below:
