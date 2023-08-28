Eventix and TicketSwap are bringing their innovative services to the German market following successful previous collaborations.

Through the partnership, the ticketing site will introduce FairShare — a feature that allows event organizers and ticket sellers to share the profit from resold tickets. This ensures that the secondary ticketing market doesn’t divert resources from event organizers, the pair explained in a press release.

Eventix and TicketSwap have been longstanding partners, and the latest move to the German market follows their collaboration at festivals like Whole and Noisy. Tamas Egei, the head of international expansion at TicketSwap, explained that the festivals “paved the way for FairShare in Germany.”

“I am confident that together with Eventix, we can continue to service event organizers to high standards,” Egei said.

Already, German eventgoers were able to take advantage of the partnership’s features like SecureSwap, a risk-free ticket exchange, and Sealed Tickets, which aims to prevent bulk-buying.

“Through our collaboration, we aim to simplify the ticketing process, making it safer, more transparent and worry-free for both event organizers and ticket buyers,” country manager for Germany at Eventix, Dennis Behlau, said.

The pair is also set to join forces at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, held from Oct. 18 to 22.

