Rising R&B star Mahalia is heading out on tour in support of her sophomore album IRL, and now, her fans in North America can sing along — in real life.

The English singer is crossing Europe and the UK on the massive Real Life Tour this October and November. Then, next year she’ll continue with a North American leg, kicking-off in Vancouver on February 20. From there, she’ll appear at venues like Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, Austin’s Scoot Inn, The Underground in Charlotte, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club before wrapping-up at the House of Blues in Chicago on March 26.

“North America!!!! I’m coming back,” Mahalia shared on social media. “I can’t wait to get over to all of you again ~ IRL.”

Tickets are available for presale on October 4, followed by a general on sale October 6.

While Mahalia first started releasing music back in 2012, it wasn’t until 2017 when she started to garner recognition for her single “Sober.” Her debut studio album, Love and Compromise, dropped in 2019, gaining momentum with tracks “I Wish I Missed My Ex” and “Do Not Disturb.” This past summer, she dropped the sophomore LP IRL, featuring “Cheat” with JoJo and “Ready.”

Find a full list of Mahalia’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces.

Mahalia Tickets

Mahalia Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Mahalia Tickets at ScoreBig

Mahalia Tickets at SeatGeek

Mahalia Tickets at StubHub

Mahalia Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Mahalia Tickets at Vivid Seats

Mahalia Real Life Tour 2023-2024

Tue Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Wed Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat Feb 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tue Feb 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Wed Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

Fri Mar 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Mar 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sun Mar 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Tue Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thu Mar 07 – Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

Fri Mar 08 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Sat Mar 09 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mon Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Thu Mar 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Mar 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sun Mar 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Wed Mar 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Fri Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – History

Sat Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

Mon Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Tue Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Last Updated on October 4, 2023