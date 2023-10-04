Rising R&B star Mahalia is heading out on tour in support of her sophomore album IRL, and now, her fans in North America can sing along — in real life.
The English singer is crossing Europe and the UK on the massive Real Life Tour this October and November. Then, next year she’ll continue with a North American leg, kicking-off in Vancouver on February 20. From there, she’ll appear at venues like Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, Austin’s Scoot Inn, The Underground in Charlotte, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club before wrapping-up at the House of Blues in Chicago on March 26.
“North America!!!! I’m coming back,” Mahalia shared on social media. “I can’t wait to get over to all of you again ~ IRL.”
Tickets are available for presale on October 4, followed by a general on sale October 6.
While Mahalia first started releasing music back in 2012, it wasn’t until 2017 when she started to garner recognition for her single “Sober.” Her debut studio album, Love and Compromise, dropped in 2019, gaining momentum with tracks “I Wish I Missed My Ex” and “Do Not Disturb.” This past summer, she dropped the sophomore LP IRL, featuring “Cheat” with JoJo and “Ready.”
Find a full list of Mahalia’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces.
Mahalia Real Life Tour 2023-2024
Tue Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
Wed Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Sat Feb 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sun Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Tue Feb 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Wed Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre
Fri Mar 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sat Mar 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Sun Mar 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Tue Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thu Mar 07 – Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room
Fri Mar 08 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
Sat Mar 09 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mon Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Wed Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Thu Mar 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Mar 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Sun Mar 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Wed Mar 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Fri Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – History
Sat Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
Mon Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
Tue Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
