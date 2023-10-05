The Welsh pop-punkers of Neck Deep are heading out on a headlining trek next year in support of their forthcoming self-titled record.
The tour is slated to kick-off in Nashville on January 25, followed by gigs at venues like Phoenix’s Marquee Theatre, the Knitting Factory in Boise, Boston’s Roadrunner, and the Brooklyn Steel. They’ll also appear in Denver, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, San Francisco, and Dallas before wrapping-up at The Salt Shed in Chicago on February 25.
Throughout the trek, they’ll be joined by a stacked lineup, with support from the Santa Cruz group Drain, the Canadian pop-punkers of Bearings, and post-hardcore’s Higher Power.
Neck Deep’s self-titled fifth studio record is set to drop on January 19 via Hopeless Records and is described by the band as “Neck Deep in its truest form.” The LP will feature previously-released singles “Heartbreak of the Century,” “Take Me With You,” and “It Won’t Be Like This Forever,” following 2020’s All Distortions Are Intentional.
The group joined the scene in 2013, garnering attention for 2015 tracks like “December” and “Serpents” from Life’s Not Out to Get You, followed by “In Bloom” and “Motion Sickness” from 2017’s The Peace and The Panic.
See Neck Deep’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Neck Deep Tickets
Neck Deep Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Neck Deep Tickets at ScoreBig
Neck Deep Tickets at SeatGeek
Neck Deep Tickets at StubHub
Neck Deep Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Neck Deep Tickets at Vivid Seats
Neck Deep Tour Dates 2024
January 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
January 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
January 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
January 29 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
January 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre
February 1 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
February 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
February 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
February 6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
February 8 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
February 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
February 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
February 13 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI
February 14 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
February 16 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
February 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
February 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
February 20 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
February 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
February 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megacorp Pavilion
February 24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
February 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Last Updated on October 5, 2023
Leave a Reply