The Welsh pop-punkers of Neck Deep are heading out on a headlining trek next year in support of their forthcoming self-titled record.

The tour is slated to kick-off in Nashville on January 25, followed by gigs at venues like Phoenix’s Marquee Theatre, the Knitting Factory in Boise, Boston’s Roadrunner, and the Brooklyn Steel. They’ll also appear in Denver, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, San Francisco, and Dallas before wrapping-up at The Salt Shed in Chicago on February 25.

Throughout the trek, they’ll be joined by a stacked lineup, with support from the Santa Cruz group Drain, the Canadian pop-punkers of Bearings, and post-hardcore’s Higher Power.

Neck Deep’s self-titled fifth studio record is set to drop on January 19 via Hopeless Records and is described by the band as “Neck Deep in its truest form.” The LP will feature previously-released singles “Heartbreak of the Century,” “Take Me With You,” and “It Won’t Be Like This Forever,” following 2020’s All Distortions Are Intentional.

The group joined the scene in 2013, garnering attention for 2015 tracks like “December” and “Serpents” from Life’s Not Out to Get You, followed by “In Bloom” and “Motion Sickness” from 2017’s The Peace and The Panic.

See Neck Deep’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Neck Deep Tour Dates 2024

January 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

January 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

January 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

January 29 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

January 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

February 1 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

February 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

February 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

February 6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

February 8 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

February 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

February 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

February 13 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

February 14 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

February 16 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

February 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

February 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

February 20 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

February 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

February 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megacorp Pavilion

February 24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

February 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Last Updated on October 5, 2023