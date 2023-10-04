Oliver Tree is heading to North America on his biggest headlining trek to-date.

Olive Tree Presents: Alone In A Crowd tour kicks-off this month in Australia, with dates across Europe. Then, the trek will pick-up again in 2024 for a North American leg, beginning in Chicago on January 13. He’ll appear at venues like Toronto’s HISTORY, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Houston’s 713 Music Hall, and the Fox Theatre in Oakland. Along the way, he’ll also stop in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Austin before wrapping-up in Los Angeles on February 15.

FIDLAR will provide support.

The trek follows Oliver Tree’s third studio album Alone in a Crowd, which just dropped last week. The LP, which follows 2022’s Cowboy Tears, includes singles “With You,” “Bounce,” and “One & Only.” Tree has garnered attention in the industry for his blends of indie-pop and hip-hop with the viral track “When I’m Down” in 2017, followed by “Life Goes On” and “Miss You.”

Over the last year, Tree’s social media presence has soared. He’s an international sensation –with a famous bowl cut — bringing in over 14 million followers on TikTok, 190 million views on YouTube, and a cumulative social reach of 30 million.

See Tree’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Oliver Tree Presents: Alone In a Crowd Tour 2023-2024

10/13 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall

10/14 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

10/15 – Wollongong, AUS – Yours and Owls Festival

10/18 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall

10/20 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley Street Music Hall

10/21 – Perth, AUS – Metro City

11/01 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

11/02 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

11/04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

11/05 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

11/07 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

11/08 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

11/09 – London, UK – Troxy

11/11 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

11/14 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

11/16 – Munich, Germany – TonHalle München

11/17 – Cologne, Germany – E–Werk

11/19 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11/20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

11/21 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

01/13 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

01/15 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

01/19 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

01/20 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

01/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

01/26 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

01/29 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

01/31 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

02/03 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

02/04 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

02/07 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

02/09 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

02/15 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

