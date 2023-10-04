Oliver Tree is heading to North America on his biggest headlining trek to-date.
Olive Tree Presents: Alone In A Crowd tour kicks-off this month in Australia, with dates across Europe. Then, the trek will pick-up again in 2024 for a North American leg, beginning in Chicago on January 13. He’ll appear at venues like Toronto’s HISTORY, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Houston’s 713 Music Hall, and the Fox Theatre in Oakland. Along the way, he’ll also stop in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Austin before wrapping-up in Los Angeles on February 15.
FIDLAR will provide support.
The trek follows Oliver Tree’s third studio album Alone in a Crowd, which just dropped last week. The LP, which follows 2022’s Cowboy Tears, includes singles “With You,” “Bounce,” and “One & Only.” Tree has garnered attention in the industry for his blends of indie-pop and hip-hop with the viral track “When I’m Down” in 2017, followed by “Life Goes On” and “Miss You.”
Over the last year, Tree’s social media presence has soared. He’s an international sensation –with a famous bowl cut — bringing in over 14 million followers on TikTok, 190 million views on YouTube, and a cumulative social reach of 30 million.
See Tree’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Oliver Tree Presents: Alone In a Crowd Tour 2023-2024
10/13 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall
10/14 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion
10/15 – Wollongong, AUS – Yours and Owls Festival
10/18 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall
10/20 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley Street Music Hall
10/21 – Perth, AUS – Metro City
11/01 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
11/02 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
11/04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
11/05 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
11/07 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
11/08 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
11/09 – London, UK – Troxy
11/11 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
11/14 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium
11/16 – Munich, Germany – TonHalle München
11/17 – Cologne, Germany – E–Werk
11/19 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
11/20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
11/21 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
01/13 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
01/15 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON
01/19 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
01/20 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
01/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC
01/26 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY
01/29 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
01/31 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX
02/03 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
02/04 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
02/07 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT
02/09 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
02/15 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
