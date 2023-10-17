Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore was slated to head out on a 10-date speaking tour across the U.S. to promote his forthcoming memoir, however, a serious health issue forced him to cancel the run.

The tour was set to kick-off on October 24 in Jersey City, making stops in New York City, Baltimore, Miami, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Ann Arbor, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up in San Francisco on November 4. However, the rocker took to social media to share some news that he has been advised by his medical team in the U.K. to cancel the U.S. tour.

“For years I have been dealing with a longstanding health condition, though it has never seriously stopped me from touring and recording,” Moore said. “Regardless it’s always been an underlying issue and as I reach my mid-60s this year it has become rather, and consistently, debilitating. After a recent consultation, my doctors have strongly advised against me flying anywhere under any circumstance until they get it all sorted out.”

While Moore did not explain exactly what the health condition is, he said that the news is “utterly distressing” as the publication of his memoir means so much to him.

“I’ve been looking forward to talking about the book at all the events which had been organized in the weeks ahead,” Moore continued. “Especially as so many event organizers and booksellers have been so supportive in preparing for the shows. I’ll mostly miss being able to share with everyone who purchased tickets to exchange all manner of Sonic Youth storytelling and arcana.”

Moore noted that ticketholders will be issued refunds via point of purchase and told fans “fingers crossed I have a chance to make it up to you when I’m cleared to travel again.”

“Sonic Life: A Memoir” will be released on October 26 and delves into Moore’s childhood and teenage years as he fell in love with music and led him to New York City where he co-founded Sonic Youth. He said the book has been “ages in the making” and is described as “the product of intensive research and deep dives into my memories and emotions.”

Last Updated on October 17, 2023