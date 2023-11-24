In a remarkable feat, Paris 2024 Olympic organizers are set to release an additional 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated Summer Games at the end of this month.

With an ambitious goal of selling 10 million tickets for the event scheduled from July 26 to August 11, the organizing committee has already surpassed expectations by selling an impressive 7.2 million tickets, according to Chief Operating Officer Michael Aloisio.

“I don’t think any other organizing committee had sold that many tickets so fast,” Aloisio said in a statement.

Despite criticism over ticket prices, Paris 2024 aims to address affordability concerns by ensuring that a third of the newly released tickets are priced “under €50″ across all disciplines, except for surfing.

The upcoming ticket release on November 30 will see 30,000 tickets available for athletics sessions and an additional 24,000 for tennis enthusiasts. Notably, the organizers are making efforts to diversify accessibility to the Games, catering to a broad audience with affordable options while maintaining a balance with premium experiences. However, the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will feature a parade on the Seine River, with ticket prices ranging from €90 to €2,700.

Find tickets and more information regarding all sports and sessions here.

Last Updated on November 24, 2023