Pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne announced two outdoor shows in the UK this summer featuring Simple Plan as special guests. The first performance will take place at the Cardiff Castle in Wales on July 2 followed by a performance on July 3 at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester – with Avril Lavigne becoming part of the Sounds of the City Series.

The upcoming U.K. shows are not isolated events; the gigs are part of a broader European tour celebrating the “Sk8er Boi,” singer’s newest album released in 2022, Love Sux. Lavigne is scheduled to begin her tour on June 13 in Austria and weave through Spain, Italy, Germany, and France throughout June and July before her final performance on July 12 at Festival Cruïlla in Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain.

Fans can expect to hear a wide range of Lavigne’s top hits such as “My Happy Ending,” “Girlfriend,” “Complicated,” and “When You’re Gone.”

Presale tickets for the show at Cardiff Castle in Wales on July 2 will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, followed by a general on sale starting December 1 at 10 a.m.

Last Updated on November 28, 2023