Besame Mucho Festival is taking over Los Angeles later this year, and now, it’ll hold its first event in Austin, Texas in 2024.

The festival is set to take place on March 2, 2024 at the Circuit of Americas. It will feature headlining performances across rock, pop, and banda stages from some of the top Latin artists in the scene right now, including Los Tigres Del Norte, Grupo Frontero, Caifanes, Cafe Tacvba, and Alejandra Guzman. Other headliners include Gloriatrevi, Banda Los Recoditos, Bronco, La Adictiva, Juanes, Reik, HAASH, Banda MS De Sergio Lizarraga, Banda Machos, and Cuisillos.

Acts like Belanova, Hombres G, Pesado, Molotov, Belinda, La Ley, and La Union round-out the bill. Organizers are hoping to include a blend of contemporary music and timeless classics, creating “a unique cultural moment across generations.”

Presale head on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. CT, with tickets starting at $19.99 down. A general on sale will take place later that day at 2 p.m. CT. Festivalgoers can also score a spot at next year’s event via MegaSeats (and will receive 10% off with the code TICKETNEWS), StubHub, or Ticket Club — where TicketNews readers can score a free membership with code TICKETNEWS.

The Los Angeles event is set to take place on December 2 at Dodger Stadium.

See the full 2024 lineup below:

Last Updated on November 1, 2023