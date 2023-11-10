The rockers of Blues Traveler had to cancel an upcoming show in Kentucky due to a death in the lead singer’s family.

The concert was set to take place on Sunday, November 12 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) in Bowling Green. However, the band announced that the show would be cancelled following the death of frontman John Popper’s father.

“Thanks all of you for understanding, I really am sorry, Bowling Green…My mother needs me,” Popper said in a statement shared by the band. “Contact your point of purchase for refunds, and thank you for your patience in this difficult time.”

SKyPAC said all tickets will be refunded. At this point in time, there is no rescheduled date.

Blues Traveler is currently on a fall tour with Jono Manson, which kicked-off on October 20. No more cancellations have been announced at this time; they’re set to perform next in Fort Worth, Texas on November 14. They’ll also appear in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 21. Those that can’t catch the Nashville gig in-person can sign-up for the livestream concert here.

The group, hailing from New Jersey, helped the revival of the jam band scene in the ’90s. They’re best-known for tracks like “Hook,” “Run-Around,” “But Anyway,” and “Carolina Blues.”

Score tickets to Blues Traveler’s remaining tour dates via MegaSeats (and get 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 10, 2023