In a merging of legendary bands, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago have announced their return to the stage with the Heart & Soul 2024 Tour. The co-headlining tour will showcase the talents of two iconic bands and their timeless songs.

Heart & Soul Tour 2024 is set to kick off on July 10 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, embarking on a 30-city tour that spans across North America. Other stops include the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, before closing night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on September 7.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. However, fans with a Citi credit card can take advantage of an exclusive presale opportunity starting on Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 16, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Both bands have impressive catalogs and earned their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Chicago’s induction in 2016 and Earth, Wind & Fire’s in 2000, solidifying their status as rock royalty.

A full list of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire Launch Co-Headlining Tour 2024 dates can be found below:

Earth, Wind, & Fire and Chicago ‘Heart & Soul’ Tour 2024

Wed Jul 10 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 12 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Tue Jul 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 19 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sat Jul 27 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 28 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 30 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Jul 31 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 02 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 16 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 19 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 23 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Aug 26 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sat Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01 – Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Tue Sep 03 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sat Sep 07 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

