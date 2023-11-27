Eventbrite reportedly called-out See Tickets in an email to customers, warning them of “red flags” from the ticketer.

According to an email screenshot by LIVE IT founder and CEO Kenton Ward, Eventbrite sent out an email to its users with the title “now this is worth seeing.” The email went on to note some “red flags” raised by former See Tickets customers who had made the switch to Eventbrite.

The screenshot of the email showcased two particular “red flags.” First, Eventbrite pointed at See Tickets’ second data breach earlier this year; the Vivendi-owned ticketing company claimed that over 333,000 people were impacted in the data breach, where unauthorized parties gained access to customer names, addresses, and payment card information.

Eventbrite redirected to its own platform, noting that “at Eventbrite, we have an entire team of industry experts who leverage best in class processes and tools to ensure the security of you and your customers.”

The second “red flag” delved into the potential sale of See Tickets, which Eventbrite called “doubts about their long-term presence in the industry.” As reported earlier this year, Vivendi is looking to sell its subsidiary, which it purchased for $135 million back in 2011.

“With Eventbrite, event organisers can trust in our dedication to sustained growth in the years to come,” the platform said in the email screenshot. “As a publicly traded company, Eventbrite places a strong emphasis on transparency and stability.”

The email ended with a pun and sharp wit directed at their competitor: “See Tickets? See loads more reasons to choose Eventbrite.”

See Tickets has not publicly responded to the email.

TicketNews reached out to both ticketing platforms for comment.

Last Updated on November 27, 2023