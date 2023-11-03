Eventbrite announced its third-quarter financial results, revealing a net revenue total of $82 million in ticket sales this year.

According to the report, this is an improvement of 21%, bringing in $67 million from the prior year. This year alone, 23 million tickets were sold, with a gross profit of $53 million this quarter. Additionally, marketplace-related revenue from Eventbrite Ads, organizer fees, and subscriptions grew 78% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding 5% of net revenue.

This year, the company began to offer artificial intelligence (AI) content generation tools, helping them promote and sell tickets through the platform.

Julia Hartz, co-founder and chief executive of Eventbrite, said the company achieved record take rate and revenue per ticket, while its new pricing packages “unlocked our highly effective suite of powerful marketing tools for all creators, helping grow their audiences like never before, and accelerating our marketplace momentum.”

“Looking ahead, we are excited to drive further growth through investments in areas like personalisation and event discovery, which harness the power of our scale and trusted consumer brand and further solidify our position as the world’s leading live experiences destination,” Hartz said.

This is the latest news for the company; last month, it was criticized for censoring certain events on its site. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson blasted the company for unpublishing an event which was set to feature Chloe Cole – a 19-year old having undergone gender transition at the age of 15. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told reporters that he has “fired” Eventbrite after the platform removed an event by Riley Gaines that was centered around the participation of transgender individuals in college sports.

Last Updated on November 3, 2023