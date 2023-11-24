In a surprising announcement, Girls Aloud revealed that their 11-year hiatus has officially ended. The British-Irish pop girl group, consisting of Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicole Roberts, and Cheryl, is set to begin a reunion tour in May and June 2024.

The news was shared with fans through a tweet, where the group expressed their anticipation, noting, “we can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.” The accompanying teaser video on X showcased snippets of their iconic performances.

Announcing our #TheGirlsAloudShow arena tour next May/June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. On sale Fri 1 Dec, Presale Weds 29 Nov. Signup: https://t.co/OHwTxCq7Iy. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again -Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola 📣 pic.twitter.com/4ceHwEw50m — Girls Aloud (@GirlsAloud) November 22, 2023

The tour, aptly named “#TheGirlsAloudShow,” is not just a reunion show, but also a tribute to their late fifth member, Sarah Harding, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2021.

In a statement to Vogue, Cheryl emphasized that it’s not a traditional comeback.

“Just don’t call it a comeback,” she said. “I see it more as a celebration of a milestone. And listen: it’s gonna be unreal. And it’s gonna be the nostalgia of your life.”

Girls Aloud first captivated audiences in 2002 on the TV talent show “Popstars: The Rivals.” The BRIT Award-winning group achieved 21 top 10 singles on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and released five studio albums and two greatest hits projects. Notably, all but one of their albums reached the top 10 in the U.K., with two of them claiming the No. 1 spot.

