Godsmack recently revealed their plans for an intimate North American tour in 2024. Titled “Vibez,” the tour will provide a unique experience for their fans to explore the striped-down acoustic/electric sets and offer an up-close and personal setting.
Billed as “an intimate evening with Godsmack,” the tour is set to kick off on February 15 in Catoosa, Oklahoma at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They will then travel to other venues such as The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas, Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, and The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, among others before wrapping up at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Most of the tour’s venues will be theaters, enhancing the intimate atmosphere for fans to connect with the band on a deeper level. Bastian da Cruz is slated to provide direct support, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already anticipated tour.
The decision to embark on this unique journey comes on the heels of Godsmack’s eighth studio album, Lighting Up the Sky, released earlier this year.
General ticket sales will go on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster. To purchase your tickets to Godsmack’s Vibez tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of the Vibez tour can be found below:
Godsmack ‘Vibez’ Tour 2024
02/15 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live
02/17 – Shawnee, OK @ Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center
02/18 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino – New Showroom
02/20 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
02/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
02/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
02/24 – Lake Charles, LA @ L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/29 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
03/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
03/02 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
03/05 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium
03/06 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
03/08 – Durham, NC @ DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
03/09 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center – Peace Concert Hall
03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
03/13 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
03/15 – St Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
03/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
04/09 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center
04/10 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Events Center
04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
04/15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/19 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
04/20 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
04/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
04/25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino
04/26 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
04/27 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
04/30 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
05/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
05/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
05/04 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
05/05 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
Last Updated on November 30, 2023
