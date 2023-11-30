Godsmack recently revealed their plans for an intimate North American tour in 2024. Titled “Vibez,” the tour will provide a unique experience for their fans to explore the striped-down acoustic/electric sets and offer an up-close and personal setting.

Billed as “an intimate evening with Godsmack,” the tour is set to kick off on February 15 in Catoosa, Oklahoma at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They will then travel to other venues such as The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas, Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, and The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, among others before wrapping up at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Most of the tour’s venues will be theaters, enhancing the intimate atmosphere for fans to connect with the band on a deeper level. Bastian da Cruz is slated to provide direct support, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already anticipated tour.

The decision to embark on this unique journey comes on the heels of Godsmack’s eighth studio album, Lighting Up the Sky, released earlier this year.

General ticket sales will go on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster. To purchase your tickets to Godsmack’s Vibez tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of the Vibez tour can be found below:

Godsmack ‘Vibez’ Tour 2024

02/15 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

02/17 – Shawnee, OK @ Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

02/18 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino – New Showroom

02/20 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

02/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

02/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

02/24 – Lake Charles, LA @ L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/29 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

03/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

03/02 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

03/05 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium

03/06 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

03/08 – Durham, NC @ DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

03/09 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center – Peace Concert Hall

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

03/13 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

03/15 – St Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

03/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

04/09 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

04/10 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Events Center

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

04/17 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/19 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

04/20 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

04/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

04/25 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

04/26 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

04/27 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

04/30 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

05/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

05/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

05/04 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

05/05 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Last Updated on November 30, 2023