In the world of Spanish rock, few bands have achieved the legendary status of Hombres G. With a career spanning four decades, this iconic group has become a musical institution. Now, they are set to embark on a tour across the United States with their “40 Aniversario Tour.”

The tour, produced by Live Nation and Frias Entertainment, is scheduled to wind through 14 cities and will kick off on March 6 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. From there, Hombres G is set to make stops in places such as Miami at the Kaseya Center, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Las Vegas at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena before concluding the tour in El Paso at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on July 13.

Tickets will be available starting on November 28 at 9 a.m. PST. The presale, sponsored by Citi, the official card of the Hombres G “40 Aniversario Tour,” will give Citi cardmembers exclusive access from November 28 at 9 a.m. PST until November 30 at 10 p.m. local time.

General on-sale begins on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For tickets to the “40 Aniversario Tour,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of “40 Aniversario Tour” dates can be found below:

Hombre G “40 Aniversario Tour” Dates 2024

Wednesday, March 06 – Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena

Friday, March 08 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, March 09 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, March 14 – Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

Friday, March 15 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Friday, June 21 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, June 22 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Thursday, June 27 – Portland, OR | Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Saturday, June 29 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Wednesday, July 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Saturday, July 06 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Friday, July 12 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Saturday, July 13 – El Paso, TX | UTEP Don Haskins Center

Last Updated on November 29, 2023