Excitement is in the air for Hozier fans as the acclaimed singer-songwriter unveils plans for an extension of his Unreal Unearth Tour in 2024. With 37 new dates added, this marks Hozier’s most expansive headlining venture in North America to date.
The 2024 leg of his tour will begin on Saturday, April 20 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh and run until Tuesday, September 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select dates will include special guest star Allison Russel.
“After the sweetest run of US shows, I’m delighted to announce these brand new #UnrealUnearth tour dates for next year,” the “Take Me to Church” singer said on X. “Tour tickets go on sale on November 17th, I can’t wait to be back and I hope to see you there.”
The decision to extend the tour comes after Hozier’s triumphant 2023 run – where he delivered 30 shows across 27 cities in the United States and Canada. A particularly noteworthy highlight of the 2023 tour was Hozier’s first time performing at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets go on sale November 17 on Ticketmaster at noon local time.
Fans can also find tickets by visiting StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of “Unreal Unearth” North American 2024 dates can be found below:
Hozier ‘Unreal Unearth’ 2024 Tour Dates
Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Tue Apr 23 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Apr 25 – Southaven, MS | BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Fri Apr 26 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Sun Apr 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Apr 30 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Thu May 02 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Sun May 05 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed May 08 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
Fri May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat May 11 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 17 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tue May 21 – Syracuse, NY | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue Jun 04 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
Wed Jun 05 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
Wed Jul 24 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Jul 27 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Mon Jul 29 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 07 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Fri Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO | Azura Amphitheater
Sat Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 16 – Madison, WI | Breese Stevens Field
Sat Aug 17 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 27 – Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center
Fri Aug 30 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 31 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 03 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center
Wed Sep 04 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Fri Sep 06 – George, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 07 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
Sat Sep 14 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Last Updated on November 9, 2023
Leave a Reply