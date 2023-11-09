Excitement is in the air for Hozier fans as the acclaimed singer-songwriter unveils plans for an extension of his Unreal Unearth Tour in 2024. With 37 new dates added, this marks Hozier’s most expansive headlining venture in North America to date.

The 2024 leg of his tour will begin on Saturday, April 20 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh and run until Tuesday, September 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select dates will include special guest star Allison Russel.

“After the sweetest run of US shows, I’m delighted to announce these brand new #UnrealUnearth tour dates for next year,” the “Take Me to Church” singer said on X. “Tour tickets go on sale on November 17th, I can’t wait to be back and I hope to see you there.”

The decision to extend the tour comes after Hozier’s triumphant 2023 run – where he delivered 30 shows across 27 cities in the United States and Canada. A particularly noteworthy highlight of the 2023 tour was Hozier’s first time performing at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets go on sale November 17 on Ticketmaster at noon local time.

Fans can also find tickets by visiting StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Unreal Unearth” North American 2024 dates can be found below:

Hozier ‘Unreal Unearth’ 2024 Tour Dates

Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Tue Apr 23 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Apr 25 – Southaven, MS | BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Fri Apr 26 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Sun Apr 28 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Apr 30 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Thu May 02 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sun May 05 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed May 08 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

Fri May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat May 11 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 17 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tue May 21 – Syracuse, NY | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tue Jun 04 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

Wed Jun 05 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

Wed Jul 24 – Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Jul 27 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Mon Jul 29 – Pittsburgh, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 07 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO | Azura Amphitheater

Sat Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16 – Madison, WI | Breese Stevens Field

Sat Aug 17 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 27 – Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center

Fri Aug 30 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 03 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center

Wed Sep 04 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Sep 06 – George, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 07 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sat Sep 14 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Last Updated on November 9, 2023