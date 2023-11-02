Broadway is getting ready for the arrival of “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” a new musical comedy inspired by the iconic hits of Huey Lewis and the News. Huey Lewis made the exciting announcement in a video post on the musical’s website, revealing the show will debut on Broadway in April at the James Earl Jones Theater.

Inspired by the chart-topping hits of Huey Lewis and the News, this musical rom-com brings the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll and the power of love to the stage. The story delves into a group of young adults who think they have their lives together until they meet one another.

“The Heart of Rock and Roll” is set to hit Broadway on April 22, with preview showings beginning on March 29. Although the musical is not autobiographical, it will feature some of Huey Lewis and the News’ greatest hits such as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Doing it All for My Baby,” and “I Want a New Drug.”

Last Updated on November 2, 2023