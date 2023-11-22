Iconic Swedish bands In Flames and Arch Enemy have declared their co-headlining tour, Rising From the North, across Europe in 2024. Joining the death metal group as their opening act is the legendary Swedish band Soilwork.

The tour is set to kick off at the O2 Academy Glasgow on October 3 and will sweep through various European cities such as Zurich, Frankfurt, Prague, Budapest, and Berlin before concluding the tour at Helsinki’s Ice Hall on November 5 in Finland.

“Couldn’t be more excited to announce this tour. It’s been a long time coming, and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in Arch Enemy and Soilwork,” In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén said. “We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden’s finest – a tour you simply should not miss!!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9:00 a.m. FMT / 10:00 a.m. CET.

A complete list of Rising from the North tour dates can be found below:

2024 Rising From the North Tour Dates

10/3 UK Glasgow – O2 Academy

10/4 UK Manchester – Manchester Academy

10/5 UK Birmingham – O2 Academy

10/6 UK London – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

10/8 FR Paris – Olympia

10/9 LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

10/11 DE Hamburg – Sporthalle

10/12 DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

10/13 NL Den Bosch – Mainstage

10/15 CH Zurich – The Hall

10/16 IT Milan – Alcatraz

10/18 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle

10/19 DE Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

10/20 DE Munich – Zenith

10/22 AT Vienna – Gasometer

10/23 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

10/25 CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

10/26 DE Dresden – Messe

10/27 DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

10/29 NO Oslo – Spektrum

10/31 SE Malmö – Malmö Arena

11/1 SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium

11/2 SE Stockholm – Hovet

11/3 SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen

11/5 FI Helsinki – Ice Hall

Last Updated on November 22, 2023