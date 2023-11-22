Iconic Swedish bands In Flames and Arch Enemy have declared their co-headlining tour, Rising From the North, across Europe in 2024. Joining the death metal group as their opening act is the legendary Swedish band Soilwork.
The tour is set to kick off at the O2 Academy Glasgow on October 3 and will sweep through various European cities such as Zurich, Frankfurt, Prague, Budapest, and Berlin before concluding the tour at Helsinki’s Ice Hall on November 5 in Finland.
“Couldn’t be more excited to announce this tour. It’s been a long time coming, and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in Arch Enemy and Soilwork,” In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén said. “We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden’s finest – a tour you simply should not miss!!!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9:00 a.m. FMT / 10:00 a.m. CET.
A complete list of Rising from the North tour dates can be found below:
2024 Rising From the North Tour Dates
10/3 UK Glasgow – O2 Academy
10/4 UK Manchester – Manchester Academy
10/5 UK Birmingham – O2 Academy
10/6 UK London – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
10/8 FR Paris – Olympia
10/9 LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal
10/11 DE Hamburg – Sporthalle
10/12 DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
10/13 NL Den Bosch – Mainstage
10/15 CH Zurich – The Hall
10/16 IT Milan – Alcatraz
10/18 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle
10/19 DE Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle
10/20 DE Munich – Zenith
10/22 AT Vienna – Gasometer
10/23 HU Budapest – Barba Negra
10/25 CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
10/26 DE Dresden – Messe
10/27 DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
10/29 NO Oslo – Spektrum
10/31 SE Malmö – Malmö Arena
11/1 SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium
11/2 SE Stockholm – Hovet
11/3 SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen
11/5 FI Helsinki – Ice Hall
