Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp announced that his sold-out “Live and In Person” North American tour will continue into 2024 with a 27-city trek.
The new leg of “Live and In Person” tour will kick off March 8 at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY, followed by one night only shows in Newark, Birmingham, Washington D.C., Columbia, and more with a final stop in Savannah, Georgia on April 22 at Johnny Mercer Theatre.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time, while additional presales run until November 2. Those interested in presale tickets can register at mellencamp.com for the Mellencamp mailing list. Tickets to the run are also available on resale markets via the links below.
“Live and In Person” tour, along with both the success of tour’s first round and new dates for next year, celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Mellencamp’s most recent album, Orpheus Descending, which was released this past June, marking the artist’s 25th studio album.
In an interview with Los Angeles Times just ahead of the album release, Mellencamp said he recorded the album with his longtime Indiana band in his studio near Bloomington.
In a statement on his website, “Orpheus Descending” is described to be one of his most personal records to date, with standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” that focus on social issues “Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.”
Selling over 30 million albums in the US and over 60 million worldwide, Mellencamp is also one of the founding members of Farm Aid, along with Willie Nelson and Neil Young. The concert organization was formed to raise awareness and funds to keep farm families on their land in 1985. Since then, Farm Aid concerts have remained an annual event raising over $60 million as of 2023.
See the full schedule of upcoming “Live and In Person” North American tour dates, as well as ticket links, below:
John Mellencamp 2024 Tour Dates
March 8—Rochester, NY—West Herr Auditorium Theatre
March 10—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center
March 11—Worcester, MA—The Hanover Theatre
March 13—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
March 14—Schenectady, NY—Proctor’s Theatre
March 16—Erie, PA—Warner Theatre
March 17—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater and Great Hall
March 19—East Lansing, MI—Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center
March 20—Richmond, KY—EKU Center for the Arts
March 22—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium
March 23—Springfield, IL—Sangamon Auditorium
March 25—Green Bay, WI—Weidner Center
March 26—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts
March 27—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center
April 4—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall
April 5—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center
April 7—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater
April 9—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts
April 10—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Hall
April 12—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall
April 14—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
April 15—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 17—Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre
April 18—Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
April 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium
April 21—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall Theatre
April 23—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre
