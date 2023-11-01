The Boss had to reschedule his stadium run across the U.S. and Canada, but now, more fans will have the opportunity to see him in concert next year with 22 additional shows across Europe.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will kick-off the new round of shows in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium on May 5, 2024. From there, he’ll appear in cities like Dublin, Prague, Madrid, and Helsinki, making stops along the way at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and Dokken in Bergen, Norway. The new round of shows wraps-up at Wembley Stadium in London on July 25.

Earlier this year, Springsteen was forced to postpone all remaining 2023 tour dates to next year while he recovers from peptic ulcer disease. The dates across North America were rescheduled to next spring, beginning in Phoenix on March 19. The rescheduled shows are spread out throughout the year, running through April and then picking-up again in August and running through late November.

Multiple shows were already pushed back on the tour due to his condition, and the trek faced woes from fans during the initial on sale due to outrageously priced tickets. “Price floors” were used to prop-up ticket sales, with many seats available leading up to a show.

Bruce Springsteen North America Tour 2024 (Rescheduled from 2023)

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Oct. 31 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023)

Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14, 2023)

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 16, 2023)

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 18, 2023)

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 10, 2023)

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled from Nov. 8, 2023)

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 6, 2023)

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 3, 2023)

Bruce Springsteen European Tour 2024

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Last Updated on November 1, 2023