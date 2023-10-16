The Boss had to postpone all remaining dates on his 2023 tour while he recovers from peptic ulcer disease, and now, his gigs in the U.S. and Canada have been rescheduled.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had several remaining shows on their tour schedule this year, running from September 7 through December 12. Those shows have now been pushed to next spring, kicking-off on March 19 in Phoenix. From there, he’ll stop in cities like San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Baltimore before heading up to Canada for shows in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Calgary. The run will wrap-up in Vancouver on November 22.

The tour already faced some hardships before the postponements; multiple shows were already pushed-back amid Springsteen’s reported, condition, including two gigs in Philadelphia. This also followed outrage from fans after learning of his ticket prices during the initial onsale. The postponements led to speculation of low ticket sales and the use of “price floors” to prop-up tickets.

See Springsteen’s full list of rescheduled tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Bruce Springsteen North America Tour 2024 (Rescheduled from 2023)

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Oct. 31 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023)

Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14, 2023)

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 16, 2023)

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 18, 2023)

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 10, 2023)

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled from Nov. 8, 2023)

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 6, 2023)

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 3, 2023)

Last Updated on October 16, 2023