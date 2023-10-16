Metalcore’s Beartooth just dropped their fifth studio album, The Surface, and to celebrate, they’re heading out on a North American tour.

The trek spans across winter and spring 2024, kicking-off in their home state of Ohio for a gig at Cincinnati’s Andrew J. Brady Center on January 12. From there, they’ll appear in venues like the Palladium Times Square in New York City, History in Toronto, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, making stops along the way in Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, and Boston before wrapping-up at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre on March 14.

The Plot In You, Invent Animate, and Sleep Theory will provide support.

The Surface, which just dropped on Friday, October 13, includes singles “Riptide,” “Sunshine,” and “The Better Me” featuring Hardy. The LP follows 2021’s Below, and while it stays true to frontman Caleb Shomo’s hard-hitting sound, the lyricism has taken a different turn from their previous records, providing a more uplifting theme. Shomo described Below as his saddest, darkest record to date, comparing The Surface as its antithesis.

Shomo, who formally sang unclean vocals in Attack Attack!, created Beartooth as a side project-turned full-time project, which arrived on the scene in 2012. While Shomo originally performed every instrument while in-studio, he has since recruited a four-piece band. Over the years, Beartooth has garnered attention with “Disease,” “In Between,” and “The Past Is Dead,” making waves with heavy riffs, melodic choruses, and raging vocals.

Find Beartooth’s full round of tour dates below, as well as tickets via secondary marketplaces:

Beartooth Tickets

Beartooth Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Beartooth Tickets at ScoreBig

Beartooth Tickets at SeatGeek

Beartooth Tickets at StubHub

Beartooth Tickets at Ticket Club

Beartooth Tickets at Vivid Seats

Beartooth North American Tour 2024

Jan. 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Center

Jan. 13 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

Jan. 14 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Jan. 16 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak

Jan. 17 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Jan. 19 – Toronto, ON – History

Jan. 20 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

Jan. 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Jan. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Jan. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

Jan. 26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Jan. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head

Jan. 28 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Jan. 30 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Jan. 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb. 02 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 03 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Feb. 04 – Feb. 10 – ShipRocked

Feb. 11 – Tampa, FL – Jannus

Feb. 13 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

Feb. 14 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Feb. 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb. 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Feb. 21 – San Diego, CA – Soma

Feb. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Feb. 24 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb. 28 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Mar. 01 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Mar. 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Mar. 03 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Mar. 05 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

Mar. 06 – St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

Mar. 08 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

Mar. 09 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Mar. 10 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

Mar. 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center

Mar. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Mar. 14 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater

Last Updated on October 16, 2023