Metalcore’s Beartooth just dropped their fifth studio album, The Surface, and to celebrate, they’re heading out on a North American tour.
The trek spans across winter and spring 2024, kicking-off in their home state of Ohio for a gig at Cincinnati’s Andrew J. Brady Center on January 12. From there, they’ll appear in venues like the Palladium Times Square in New York City, History in Toronto, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, making stops along the way in Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, and Boston before wrapping-up at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre on March 14.
The Plot In You, Invent Animate, and Sleep Theory will provide support.
The Surface, which just dropped on Friday, October 13, includes singles “Riptide,” “Sunshine,” and “The Better Me” featuring Hardy. The LP follows 2021’s Below, and while it stays true to frontman Caleb Shomo’s hard-hitting sound, the lyricism has taken a different turn from their previous records, providing a more uplifting theme. Shomo described Below as his saddest, darkest record to date, comparing The Surface as its antithesis.
Shomo, who formally sang unclean vocals in Attack Attack!, created Beartooth as a side project-turned full-time project, which arrived on the scene in 2012. While Shomo originally performed every instrument while in-studio, he has since recruited a four-piece band. Over the years, Beartooth has garnered attention with “Disease,” “In Between,” and “The Past Is Dead,” making waves with heavy riffs, melodic choruses, and raging vocals.
Find Beartooth’s full round of tour dates below, as well as tickets via secondary marketplaces:
Beartooth North American Tour 2024
Jan. 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Center
Jan. 13 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Jan. 14 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Jan. 16 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak
Jan. 17 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Jan. 19 – Toronto, ON – History
Jan. 20 – Montreal, QC – M Telus
Jan. 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Jan. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Jan. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
Jan. 26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
Jan. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
Jan. 28 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Jan. 30 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Jan. 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Feb. 02 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 03 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Feb. 04 – Feb. 10 – ShipRocked
Feb. 11 – Tampa, FL – Jannus
Feb. 13 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
Feb. 14 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Feb. 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 17 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb. 18 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Feb. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
Feb. 21 – San Diego, CA – Soma
Feb. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Feb. 24 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb. 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb. 28 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Mar. 01 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Mar. 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Mar. 03 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Mar. 05 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center
Mar. 06 – St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
Mar. 08 – Chicago, IL – Riviera
Mar. 09 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Mar. 10 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s
Mar. 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center
Mar. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Mar. 14 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater
