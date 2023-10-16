Rapper Travis Scott was slated to play two nights at Raleigh’s PNC Arena over the weekend, and while Friday night went on as planned, Saturday’s gig was suddenly called-off.
Many fans arrived to the arena on Saturday night, unaware of the postponement. According to the local news station WRAL, a sign at the arena said that the show was postponed “due to circumstances out of our control.” Scott, the venue, and promoter Live Nation did not publicly release a statement regarding the reason for the postponement.
No rescheduled date has been announced at this time. A notice on PNC Arena’s website said ticketholders are urged to hold onto their tickets for the new show date.
Both gigs were slated to be a part of Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour — his first full trek since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead in Houston. As we reported last week, Scott’s tour hasn’t been selling well at all; thousands of seats remain unsold.
When the tour first went on sale, tickets were going for over $400, drawing complaints from fans. However, now that the tour is underway, the lack of interest is clear. On secondary ticketing sites, seats are going for as low as $5, though the box office ticket prices remain high. This is due to Ticketmaster’s implementation of the deceptive ticketing practice known as price floors, where the event organizer blocks resale tickets from going below a “floor price.”
Raleigh was only Scott’s second show on the tour, with gigs coming up in Dallas, Kansas City, Denver, and Phoenix.
Find Scott’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Travis Scott 2023 Tour Dates
10/17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
10/18 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
10/20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
10/22 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
10/26 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
11/1 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
11/5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
11/8 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
11/12 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
11/13 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
11/18 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
11/21 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
11/25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
11/27 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
11/29 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
12/4 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
12/6 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
12/10 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
12/12 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
12/15 – Chicago, IL | United Center
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
12/21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
12/22 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
12/23 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
12/26 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
12/28 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
12/29 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
TBD – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Postponed 10/14)
Last Updated on October 16, 2023
