Rapper Travis Scott was slated to play two nights at Raleigh’s PNC Arena over the weekend, and while Friday night went on as planned, Saturday’s gig was suddenly called-off.

Many fans arrived to the arena on Saturday night, unaware of the postponement. According to the local news station WRAL, a sign at the arena said that the show was postponed “due to circumstances out of our control.” Scott, the venue, and promoter Live Nation did not publicly release a statement regarding the reason for the postponement.

No rescheduled date has been announced at this time. A notice on PNC Arena’s website said ticketholders are urged to hold onto their tickets for the new show date.

Both gigs were slated to be a part of Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour — his first full trek since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead in Houston. As we reported last week, Scott’s tour hasn’t been selling well at all; thousands of seats remain unsold.

When the tour first went on sale, tickets were going for over $400, drawing complaints from fans. However, now that the tour is underway, the lack of interest is clear. On secondary ticketing sites, seats are going for as low as $5, though the box office ticket prices remain high. This is due to Ticketmaster’s implementation of the deceptive ticketing practice known as price floors, where the event organizer blocks resale tickets from going below a “floor price.”

Raleigh was only Scott’s second show on the tour, with gigs coming up in Dallas, Kansas City, Denver, and Phoenix.

Find Scott’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Travis Scott 2023 Tour Dates

10/17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

10/18 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

10/20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

10/22 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

11/1 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

11/5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

11/8 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

11/12 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

11/13 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

11/18 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

11/21 – Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

11/25 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

11/27 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

11/29 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

12/4 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

12/6 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

12/12 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

12/15 – Chicago, IL | United Center

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

12/21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

12/22 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

12/23 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

12/26 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

12/28 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

12/29 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

TBD – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Postponed 10/14)

Last Updated on October 16, 2023