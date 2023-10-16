The heavy metalheads of Disturbed are extending their “Take Back Your Life Tour” through 2024, and now, they have support from the widely successful metalcore group Falling In Reverse.

The new North American leg of the trek kicks-off in Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center on January 19. From there, they’ll head to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, Orlando’s Amway Center, Rupp Arena in Lexington, and the rescheduled gig at Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, making stops along the way in cities like Nashville, Greenville, Uncasville, and Austin. The trek is set to wrap-up at Las Vegas’ Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood on March 3.

Last year, Disturbed began the Take Back Your Life run in support of their eighth studio album, Divisive. According to Billboard, the 36-date tour was the band’s most successful outing to date, selling 336,000 tickets, grossing $17.4 million. Disturbed, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with tracks like “Stricken” and “Down With The Sickness,” went on to release several chart-topping records including 2010’s Asylum and Immortalized in 2015.

While the Ronnie Radke-led Falling in Reverse hasn’t released a full-length since 2017’s Coming Home, the group garnered attention over the last year with singles “Watch the World Burn” and Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” reimagined, following hard-hitting tracks from 2022 including “Voices in My Head” and “Zombified.” They grew to fame in the 2010s, becoming a staple in the emo music community.

Plush, the Moriah Formica-fronted group that’s gaining momentum in the scene right now, will provide support.

See Disturbed’s full round of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces.

Disturbed Tickets

Disturbed Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Disturbed Tickets at ScoreBig

Disturbed Tickets at SeatGeek

Disturbed Tickets at StubHub

Disturbed Tickets at Ticket Club

Disturbed Tickets at Vivid Seats

Disturbed “Take Back Your Life Tour” 2024

Jan. 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 23 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Jan. 25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Jan. 27 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Jan. 31 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb. 02 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 05 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 06 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Feb. 08 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb. 10 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 13 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 15 – Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

Feb. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 20 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 22 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

March 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Last Updated on October 16, 2023