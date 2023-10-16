Two Britain powerhouses, The Kooks and The Vaccines, will head for a 16-city North American tour next year.

The trek, se to kick-off on February 29, 2024, will span over a month across the U.S. and Canada, beginning in Atlanta at the Tabernacle on February 29. From there, they’ll make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping-up at San Francisco’s Fox Theatre on March 22.

“We’re going to play the whole record,” The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard said in a video posted on the band’s social media account. “We’re delighted to announce we’re going to be joined by our friends The Vaccines. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

With their breakout album Inside In/Inside Out in 2006, The Kooks have garnered a worldwide audience that is fond of the 60s British pop sound as well as indie-rock and pop-rock. As a celebration of their debut record’s (belated) 15th anniversary, the group announced that they will play the album front-to-back at each stop throughout their forthcoming tour.

Since 2006, The Kooks have dropped five more albums, including 2022’s 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark. Before the album release, the band delivered a series of singles including “Connection,” “Jesse James,” “Modern Days,” “Closer,” and “Beautiful World.”

The Vaccines have rolled up their sleeves for their sixth album Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations — set to be released in early 2024.

In 2011, the group dropped their debut album What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?, which went on to become the best-selling album of the year in the UK. They dropped four studio albums over the following years, selling two million records worldwide. The band previously performed as an opening act for bands like the Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, the Stone Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons, and Muse at various tours and festivals.

Find the complete tour schedule and ticket links below:

The Kooks and The Vaccines Ticket Links

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at ScoreBig

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at SeatGeek

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at StubHub

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

The Kooks and The Vaccines Tickets at Vivid Seats

The Kooks and The Vaccines 2024 Tour Dates

02/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ QET History

03/05 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus

03/06 – Albany, NY @ Empire

03/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

03/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/13 – Washington DC @ Anthem

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

03/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Filmore

03/18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre

Last Updated on October 16, 2023