Citing his continuing recovery from peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday afternoon that all of his remaining tour dates in 2023 would be postponed to 2024. The action moves 14 shows that had remained on his touring calendar to next year, with reschedule dates expected to be announced next week according to the rock legend’s management.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” a post shared on the singer’s social media profiles reads, in part.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen is quoted as saying in the announcement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

Springsteen’s tour with the E Street Band had already pushed back multiple shows due to the singer’s reported condition, including two August shows in Philadelphia – already rescheduled to the same month next year – plus eight concerts that had been scheduled for September. Newly impacted shows include a run of eight November performances planned for venues across Canada, plus six U.S. dates on the west coast in late November and early December.

Those who already have tickets purchased for the impacted concerts will be informed of the new dates at some point next week. If purchased through the primary box office, there will be a 30 day window for anyone who wishes to request a refund if they cannot make the new date once that is announced. Otherwise, the tickets will remain valid for the newly rescheduled dates, which will take place at the same venues. Those who purchased tickets through resale platforms should contact their point of purchase to determine if a refund is an option, or if they will have to list the tickets for resale themselves should they be unable to attend the new dates.

The news is another bump in the road for what has already been a particularly rocky journey for The Boss related to this tour. Outrageously high prices being charged by the band led to a practical open revolt among his fan base when they went on sale. Multiple postponements – both of arena shows earlier in 2023 and then the summer and September shows postponed last month – have led to speculation that ticket sales have been poor due to the fan anger over ticket prices. Aside from the postponed shows, the use of “price floors” to prop up ticket prices has been frequent, and many performances have seen huge portions of the building available for purchase right up until the shows beginning.

Regardless of the reasoning, the tour will now have multiple months to push sales while The Boss recovers.

Peptic ulcer disease causes sores to develop on the lining of the stomach and can cause stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

