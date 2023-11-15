Latin rock sensation Juanes, a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, is set to take North America by storm with the extension of his “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” in February and March of 2024.

The 27-date North American leg of his tour is scheduled to begin on February 13 in Portland and is set to conclude on March 30 in Hollywood, Florida. Other tour stops include The Magnolia Theater in San Diego, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Majestic Theater in Dallas, and Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Juanes expressed his excitement, in a statement:

“I feel this has already become my artistically strongest and most enjoyable tour. Having begun this creative cycle with all my core band members taking part in the recording process has brought extra levels of musical cohesion and sheer joy of playing to the stage, and the audiences have sensed this and joined us in the celebrations. We are genuinely looking forward to kicking some ass across North American stages early next year… and we know how!”

For tickets to the “Vida Cotidiana World Tour,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” dates can be found below:

Juanes “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” 2024

Feb-13 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theatre

Feb-14 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Feb-16 – Santa Ynez, CA | Chumash Casino

Feb-17 – Reno, NV | Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Feb-18 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live

Feb-21 – Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Casino

Feb-23 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

Feb-24 – Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Resort

Feb-25 – San Diego, CA | The Magnolia Theater

Feb-27 – Phenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb-28 – Tucson, AZ | Rialto Theatre

Feb-29 – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

March-06 –Milwaukee, WI | The Rave

March-07 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

March-09 – Montreal, CAN | MTELLUS

March-10 – Toronto, CAN | History

March-13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

March-14 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

March-15 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

March-17 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

March-21 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

March-22 – San Antonio, TX | Aztec Theatre

March-24 – Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

March-27 – Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

March-28 – Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

March-30 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

Last Updated on November 15, 2023