Latin rock sensation Juanes, a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, is set to take North America by storm with the extension of his “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” in February and March of 2024.
The 27-date North American leg of his tour is scheduled to begin on February 13 in Portland and is set to conclude on March 30 in Hollywood, Florida. Other tour stops include The Magnolia Theater in San Diego, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Majestic Theater in Dallas, and Coca Cola Roxy in Atlanta.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Juanes expressed his excitement, in a statement:
“I feel this has already become my artistically strongest and most enjoyable tour. Having begun this creative cycle with all my core band members taking part in the recording process has brought extra levels of musical cohesion and sheer joy of playing to the stage, and the audiences have sensed this and joined us in the celebrations. We are genuinely looking forward to kicking some ass across North American stages early next year… and we know how!”
For tickets to the “Vida Cotidiana World Tour,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” dates can be found below:
Juanes “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” 2024
Feb-13 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theatre
Feb-14 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
Feb-16 – Santa Ynez, CA | Chumash Casino
Feb-17 – Reno, NV | Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
Feb-18 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
Feb-21 – Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Casino
Feb-23 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater
Feb-24 – Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Resort
Feb-25 – San Diego, CA | The Magnolia Theater
Feb-27 – Phenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Feb-28 – Tucson, AZ | Rialto Theatre
Feb-29 – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre
March-06 –Milwaukee, WI | The Rave
March-07 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
March-09 – Montreal, CAN | MTELLUS
March-10 – Toronto, CAN | History
March-13 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
March-14 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
March-15 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre
March-17 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
March-21 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
March-22 – San Antonio, TX | Aztec Theatre
March-24 – Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre
March-27 – Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
March-28 – Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy
March-30 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live
Last Updated on November 15, 2023
