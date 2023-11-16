South Korea’s JYP Entertainment and promoter giant Live Nation announced a multi-year global partnership to produce more tours for K-Pop artists.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together; over the last several years, the pair had a successful relationship promoting and producing tours. Now, Live Nation will produce tours for artists on JYP’s roster like TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, and more upcoming talent, helping put these artists on the map.

Previously, Live Nation produced the tour for TWICE, who went on to become the first-ever K-Pop girl group to headline sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium in New York. Additionally, Stray Kids broke records after becoming the second K-Pop boy group to perform at a stadium in North America, selling-out gigs at BMO Stadium.

Through the partnership, JYP also hopes to expand its global reach; earlier this year, the company expanded its strategic partnership with Republic Records, which first began in 2020, reaching audiences across the world with TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY.

K-Pop has been on the rise now more than ever, and amid JYP’s efforts, the world was introduced to acts like J.Y Park, GOT7, BOY STORY, Wonder Girls, and more.

