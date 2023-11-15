The Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard announced their 2024 world tour, which will take them across North and South America, Europe and the UK. Kicking off in March with the Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil, the long trek visits European cities in spring, followed by various stops in North America in summer and fall.

The North American leg of the tour includes five ‘marathon’ shows each, of which will last three hours. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard has a tendency to stage long and energetic live shows, as well as destroying the established concepts in the music world.

Three-hour marathon sets will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from August 16-17, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on September 1, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington on September 14, and Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on November 15.

Grace Cummings will open the show on select dates in Europe, while the Brighton, U.K. show will host acoustic sets, as well as gigs in Detroit and San Diego.

The band dropped their 25th and most recent album “The Silver Cord” in 2023, and will spend quite an amount of time meeting their U.S. and Canadian fans from August 15 through November 21 at various venues in major cities including Washington, DC, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, San Diego, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more. The North American leg will wrap-up with a final stop at Factory Town in Miami.

Formed in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are famous for experimenting with multiple genres in music — from psychedelic rock and progressive rock to pop and heavy metal. They released 25 albums over a span of just 13 years and were ranked No. 21 on a list of the world’s hardest-working musicians. Playing 113 live performances at home and overseas from January 2018 to August 2019 also contributed to the group earning that title.

In just 2017 alone, the group dropped five studio albums – a promise which was fulfilled and followed by several albums per year in 2019, along with five releases in 2022.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard currently consists of Stu Mackenzie, Ambrose Kenny-Smith, Cook Craig, Joey Walker, Lucas Harwood, and Michael Cavanagh.

Fans can score King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can get a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full schedule below:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2024 Tour Dates

March 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 15 – 17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 21 – 24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 22 – 24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

May 15– Brussels, BE @ Forest National %

May 16 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %

May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %

May 19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %

May 20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %

May 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *

May 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %

May 25 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

May 26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %

May 27 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %

May 29 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %

May 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %

May 31 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%

June 2 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

June 4 – Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia

August 15- Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

August 17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

August 19 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

August 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

August 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

August 25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center

August 28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

August 30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

August 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

September 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

September 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

September 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]

September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]

September 11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

September 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

September 14 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

November 1, 2024 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

November 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

November 3 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

November 4 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

November 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

November 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

November 13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

November 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

November 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

November 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 21 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town

% w/ Grace Cummings

* 3-hour marathon set

^ acoustic set

Last Updated on November 15, 2023