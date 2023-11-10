The metalheads of Lamb of God were performing on their Headbangers Boat Cruise when one of the attendees fell overboard.

The cruise was set to run from October 31 through November 4 from Miami, stopping in the Bahamas before returning to Florida. It featured performances from Lamb of God, along with Mastodon, Hatebreed, and GWAR. However, on November 3, it was reported that a search and rescue mission was underway for a 41-year-old man who fell overboard. In a statement to RockFeed, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Cruise said that “a guest went overboard while the ship was in the Bahamas on the way to Miami.”

“The authorities have been notified and the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation is underway,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ultimately, after a nine-hour effort, Cruise Hive revealed that the captain was forced to call-off the search and rescue mission.

“We’re deeply saddened to have learned that a member of our community was involved in a tragic incident,” Lamb of God said in a statement. “Sending love and light to their family and loved ones.”

Norwegian Cruise Lines and the United States Coast Guard are working to uncover the details of the incident.

Next year’s Headbangers Boat Cruise was already announced; the event will feature bands like Dethklok, Exodus, Corrosion of Conformity, and Poison the Well, among others, and is set to take place from October 28 to November 1, 2024.

Last Updated on November 10, 2023