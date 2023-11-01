The Live Nation Asia Pacific and Australasia President, Roger Field, has resigned from the company.

According to Pollstar, Field, who was based in Melbourne, left on October 24, with a source telling the publication he left “on amicable terms.”

“He decided it was time for a change,” the source said. “He’ll take a break and then see what he wants to do.”

Live Nation has not released a statement regarding Field’s departure.

During his time with the entertainment giant, Field helped encourage touring throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Under his watch, Live Nation invested in Australian promoter Secret Sounds, as well as festivals Splendor in the Grass and Falls Festival. The company also set up Live Nation Philippines and acquired Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Presents.

Field’s time in the ticketing world has been extensive; he began at London’s Stoll Moss Theaters in 1995 and moved on to Ticketek, Melbourne & Olympics Park Trust, and Michael Coppel Presents. He joined Live Nation in 2010 to serve its Australia and New Zealand Operations before spear-heading its Asia Pacific sector in 2020.

In the meantime, Alex Klos will fill-in as Live Nation’s interim chief operating officer.

