With a career spanning across decades, Jay Leno has cemented himself in comedian history. Known for his timeless humor and witty one-liners, he has the ability to connect with audiences of all ages, and according to Casinos.com, Leno is the top casino comedian for the fall of 2023.

Having hosted The Tonight Show for over two decades, Leno understands the demands of live entertainment and has a stage presence that few can match. Following his No. 1 spot, Sebastian Maniscalco ranks second as the top casino comedian, followed by Anthony Jesselnik and Nikkie Glaser.

Leno’s November tour dates include stops at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas on November 12, followed by performances at Hershey Theatre on November 17 and MGM National Harbor in Maryland on November 18. Leno is also set to take the stage for three performances in December.

With years of comedy under his belt, Leno does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. His humor about everyday life makes him a staple in the casino entertainment scene. Check out Leno’s full list of upcoming casino tour dates below. Find tickets to Leno’s show via MegaSeats, StubHub, or Ticket Club — where TicketNews readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Jay Leno Casino Tour Dates 2023

November 12 – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

November 17 – Hershey Theatre | Hershey, PA

November 18 – MGM National Harbor | Oxon Hill, MD

December 9 – Caesars Windsor | Windsor, ON, Canada

December 15 – Genesee Theatre | Waukegan, IL

December 16 – Deadwood Mountain Grand | Deadwood, SD

Last Updated on November 1, 2023