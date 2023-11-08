R&B sensation New Edition is making their return by taking their show to Las Vegas. The legendary band is set to hold a 2024 residency at the Encore Theater in Wynn Las Vegas. The group’s shows will begin on February 28 and conclude on March 25 for a total of six performances.

This residency marks a significant milestone in the group’s career, as they fulfill a long-held dream of establishing themselves in the entertainment capital of the world. The six-man group, known for their harmonious vocals, electrifying choreography, and timeless hits have been a beloved fixture in the R&B world for decades.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” the band said in a statement.

In early spring of this year, New Edition embarked on their Legacy Tour, touring various cities across the United States. Tickets for all performances will head on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

For tickets to all your upcoming Las Vegas residency shows and concerts, visit MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with code, “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 8, 2023