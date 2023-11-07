A stage adaption of the classic Roald Dahl book “The Witches” is heading to the stage for a limited run this month.

The Lyndsey Turner-directed show, featuring a book and lyrics by Olivier winner Lucy Kirkwood, begins its world premiere on Tuesday, November 7 and runs through January 27, 2024 at London’s National Theatre.

“The Witches,” described as a “rip-roaring musical” adapted from Dahl’s 1983 novel, follows the story of 10-year-old Luke and his Gran. The pair stumble upon a gathering of witches in England who are set on turning all of the children in the world into mice and they have “one chance” to stop them.

“Everything you know about witches is wrong,” a description of the play reads. “Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.”

The cast includes an ensemble of witches: Julie Armstrong, Chrissie Bhima, Zoe Birkett, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, Daniele Coombe, Molly-May Gardiner, Tiffany Graves, Bobbie Little, Tania Mathurin, Amira Matthews, and Alexandra Waite-Roberts. Additionally, Laura Medforth will fill the role as Mom, Richard David-Caine as Dad, Ekow Quartey as Mr. Jenkins, Maggie Service as Mrs. Jenkins, and Irvine Iqbal as Chef Chevalier at Hotel Magnificent.

Previously, “The Witches” was adapted for film in 1990 and 2020; the ladder featured a cast of well-known actors like Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Chris Rock.

