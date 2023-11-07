The 80’s are back and bringing along the 1985 film “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to Broadway. Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave Music are joining forces to adapt the classic film into a feel-good musical.

The stage adaptation of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is expected to be a vibrant and energetic experience, featuring a musical line-up that will transport the audience back to the 80’s. The Musical will revolve around friendship, empowerment, and self-discovery, while rightfully including the Cyndi Lauper’s iconic anthem, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

The talented team working behind the scenes to craft the show’s book includes M. Dickson and Lauren Marcus. Jennifer Werner will be taking the director’s chair – with Michael Barra as executive producer alongside associate producer Allison Bressi.

In collaboration with Natalia Nastaskin and Ramon Villa, as well as the writing team of Dickson and Marcus, they will work closely with the film’s original screenwriter, Amy Spies, to recreate the essence of the film and its beloved characters for the stage.

While fans wait for an official date to be released, check out other shows now playing by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 7, 2023