Montreal’s acclaimed Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is set to deliver a star-studded lineup headlined by SZA, Green Day, and Noah Kahan. The festival will take place from August 2 to 4 at the Parc Jean Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène.

Kahan, the rising star who experienced a rise with his second album Stick Season, secured a headlining spot at Osheaga following a year of sold-out shows and a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. Kahan’s versatility and collaborations with artists like Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, and Post Malone showcase his influence and underscore his position as a top-tier artist. Kahan is scheduled to perform on Friday, August 2.

Taking the stage August 3 is the iconic punk-rockers of Green Day – set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their monumental album American Idiot and the 30th anniversary of the ’90s classic Dookie with their first-ever appearance at Osheaga.

SZA, whose sophomore album “SOS” has dominated the charts, is set to perform at Osheaga on Sunday, August 4, after nearly a decade. Having won the Billboard Woman of the Year award, SZA heads into 2024 with nine Grammy nominations, making her one of the most celebrated artists of the moment.

