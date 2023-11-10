In a bittersweet farewell, “Sleep No More,” the avant-garde adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” will come to an end on January 28, 2024. The off-Broadway production began previews on March 7, 2011, and over the course of nearly 13 years and 5,000 performances, it attracted the admiration of over two million attendees.

At the heart of “Sleep No More” was its non-linear storytelling – inviting theatergoers to freely explore five floors of the McKittrick Hotel. Audience members wore masks and observed in silence, adding a level of mystery and intrigue to the experience. The interactive nature of the production encouraged participants to open drawers, pull back curtains, read private notes and journals, and follow the performers – creating a unique and personalized encounter with the narrative.

Creators Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle expressed their pride in the artistic community “Sleep No More” fostered. In a joint statement, the pair reflected on the unexpected journey the show embarked on and their gratitude stating,

“Thirteen years ago, we could never have imagined the astonishing journey this show has been on,” Barrett and Doyle said. “It’s had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin, and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations.”

While the show is closing the curtain in New York, the Shanghai production, now in its seventh year, will continue to run.

Last Updated on November 10, 2023