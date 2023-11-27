As the British rock band Squeeze gets ready to celebrate their upcoming 50th anniversary, they have announced a 27-date U.K. tour, accompanied by Badly Drawn Boy. This announcement follows Squeeze’s successful co-headlining tour across North America with The Psychedelic Furs.

The tour is set to begin on October 4 in Sheffield, England – they will then move across the U.K., making stops in places such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, Cambridge, and Guildford, before their final performance in London at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11.

Additionally, Squeeze has pledged its support to The Trussell Trust, a charity dedicated to providing emergency food and support to those in need. At each tour venue, fans will find collection points where they can contribute food or cash donations to aid the charity.

Artist presale starts on Wednesday, November 29, at 5 a.m. EST. To participate in early ticket sales, fans can register now, with the pre-sale registration closing on Tuesday, November 28, at 12 p.m. EST. Following the pre-sale, tickets will be available to the general starting on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets to Squeeze visit StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Squeeze 50th Anniversary tour dates can be found below:

Squeeze 2024 Tour Dates

10/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall

10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

10/08 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Music Hall

10/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Usher Hall

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo

10/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 City Hall

10/15 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

10/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

10/18 – York, UK @ York Barbican

10/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

10/21 – Llandudno, UK @ Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

10/22 – Leicester, UK @ Leicester De Montfort Hall

10/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

10/25 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent

10/26 – Southend, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion

10/27 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton Mayflower Theatre

10/29 – Guildford, UK @ Guildford G Live

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

11/01 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Utilita Arena

11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

11/03 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

11/05 – Aylesbury, UK @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

11/07 – Reading, UK @ Reading Hexagon

11/08 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena

11/09 – Eastbourne, UK @ Eastbourne Congress Theatre

11/11 – London, UK @ London Royal Albert Hall

Last Updated on November 27, 2023