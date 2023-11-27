As the British rock band Squeeze gets ready to celebrate their upcoming 50th anniversary, they have announced a 27-date U.K. tour, accompanied by Badly Drawn Boy. This announcement follows Squeeze’s successful co-headlining tour across North America with The Psychedelic Furs.
The tour is set to begin on October 4 in Sheffield, England – they will then move across the U.K., making stops in places such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, Cambridge, and Guildford, before their final performance in London at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11.
Additionally, Squeeze has pledged its support to The Trussell Trust, a charity dedicated to providing emergency food and support to those in need. At each tour venue, fans will find collection points where they can contribute food or cash donations to aid the charity.
Artist presale starts on Wednesday, November 29, at 5 a.m. EST. To participate in early ticket sales, fans can register now, with the pre-sale registration closing on Tuesday, November 28, at 12 p.m. EST. Following the pre-sale, tickets will be available to the general starting on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time.
A full list of Squeeze 50th Anniversary tour dates can be found below:
Squeeze 2024 Tour Dates
10/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall
10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
10/08 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Music Hall
10/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Usher Hall
10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo
10/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 City Hall
10/15 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
10/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
10/18 – York, UK @ York Barbican
10/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
10/21 – Llandudno, UK @ Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
10/22 – Leicester, UK @ Leicester De Montfort Hall
10/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
10/25 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent
10/26 – Southend, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion
10/27 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton Mayflower Theatre
10/29 – Guildford, UK @ Guildford G Live
10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/01 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Utilita Arena
11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
11/03 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
11/05 – Aylesbury, UK @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
11/07 – Reading, UK @ Reading Hexagon
11/08 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena
11/09 – Eastbourne, UK @ Eastbourne Congress Theatre
11/11 – London, UK @ London Royal Albert Hall
