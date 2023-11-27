As the British rock band Squeeze gets ready to celebrate their upcoming 50th anniversary, they have announced a 27-date U.K. tour, accompanied by Badly Drawn Boy. This announcement follows Squeeze’s successful co-headlining tour across North America with The Psychedelic Furs.

The tour is set to begin on October 4 in Sheffield, England – they will then move across the U.K., making stops in places such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, Cambridge, and Guildford, before their final performance in London at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11. 

Additionally, Squeeze has pledged its support to The Trussell Trust, a charity dedicated to providing emergency food and support to those in need. At each tour venue, fans will find collection points where they can contribute food or cash donations to aid the charity.

Artist presale starts on Wednesday, November 29, at 5 a.m. EST. To participate in early ticket sales, fans can register now, with the pre-sale registration closing on Tuesday, November 28, at 12 p.m. EST. Following the pre-sale, tickets will be available to the general starting on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. 

For tickets to Squeeze visit StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Squeeze 50th Anniversary tour dates can be found below: 

Squeeze 2024 Tour Dates

10/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall 

10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall 

10/08 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Music Hall 

10/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Usher Hall 

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo 

10/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 City Hall 

10/15 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre 

10/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 

10/18 – York, UK @ York Barbican 

10/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool M&S Bank Arena 

10/21 – Llandudno, UK @ Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre 

10/22 – Leicester, UK @ Leicester De Montfort Hall 

10/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange 

10/25 – Ipswich, UK @ Ipswich Regent 

10/26 – Southend, UK @ Southend Cliffs Pavilion 

10/27 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton Mayflower Theatre 

10/29 – Guildford, UK @ Guildford G Live 

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon 

11/01 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Utilita Arena 

11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre 

11/03 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions 

11/05 – Aylesbury, UK @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 

11/07 – Reading, UK @ Reading Hexagon 

11/08 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena 

11/09 – Eastbourne, UK @ Eastbourne Congress Theatre 

11/11 – London, UK @ London Royal Albert Hall 

 

Last Updated on November 27, 2023

