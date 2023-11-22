Twin Temple wants to put the “fun” in “funeral” with their forthcoming “God Is Dead Tour.”

The 23-date trek will see the duo kick things off in San Diego on February 13 at Observatory North Park. From there, they’ll appear at venues like New York City’s Webster Hall, the Opera House in Toronto, Dallas’ Echo Music Hall, and the Gothic Theatre in Denver. They’ll also perform in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ House of Blues on March 13.

The band Vowws will provide support.

Self-described as a “satanic doo-wop act,” Twin Temple first garnered attention in 2019 with tracks like “I’m a Witch” and “Satan’s a Woman,” showcasing their R&B sound alongside an occult aesthetic. The duo will be touring next year to support their 2023 record God Is Dead.

Fans in the “coven” can score tickets to the forthcoming run via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” to receive 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Twin Temple’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Twin Temple ‘God Is Dead Tour’ 2024

02/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

02/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/17 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

02/18 – Houston, TX @ Rise

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

02/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/23 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

02/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/02 – Montreal, QC @ Tulipe

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/10 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

03/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Last Updated on November 22, 2023