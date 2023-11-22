Twin Temple wants to put the “fun” in “funeral” with their forthcoming “God Is Dead Tour.”
The 23-date trek will see the duo kick things off in San Diego on February 13 at Observatory North Park. From there, they’ll appear at venues like New York City’s Webster Hall, the Opera House in Toronto, Dallas’ Echo Music Hall, and the Gothic Theatre in Denver. They’ll also perform in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ House of Blues on March 13.
The band Vowws will provide support.
Self-described as a “satanic doo-wop act,” Twin Temple first garnered attention in 2019 with tracks like “I’m a Witch” and “Satan’s a Woman,” showcasing their R&B sound alongside an occult aesthetic. The duo will be touring next year to support their 2023 record God Is Dead.
Fans in the “coven” can score tickets to the forthcoming run via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” to receive 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See Twin Temple’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:
Twin Temple ‘God Is Dead Tour’ 2024
02/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
02/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/17 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall
02/18 – Houston, TX @ Rise
02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
02/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/23 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
02/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/02 – Montreal, QC @ Tulipe
03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/10 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
03/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Last Updated on November 22, 2023
Leave a Reply