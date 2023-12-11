Metalheads: Get ready to rock as Born of Osiris and Attila are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour next year.
The “Angels and Villains Tour” is set to kick-off on April 12 at Louisville’s Mercury Ballroom. They’ll make stops along the way in San Antonio, Tampa, Nashville, San Diego, and Salt Lake City, appearing at venues like Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater, The Showbox in Seattle, The Brooklyn Monarch, and Chicago’s Bottom Lounge before wrapping-up at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan on May 26.
Traitors will open the show, along with support from Extortionist and Not Enough Space.
Born of Osiris, known for tracks like “Machine” and “Divergency” from 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive, last released Angel Or Alien in 2021. This past August, the group dropped the single “Torchbearer.” Attila, who also garnered attention in 2013 with “Party With The Devil” and “Middle Fingers Up” from About That Life, just released the EP FU4EVR in September.
Tickets to the “Angels and Villains Tour” are on sale now. Fans can score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (and receive 10% off their order with the code “TICKETNEWS), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See the full round of tour dates below:
Attila & Born of Osiris | “The Angels & Villains Tour” 2024
04/12 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/13 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
04/14 Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
04/15 Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
04/16 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground
04/18 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch
04/20 Reading, PA @ Reverb
04/21 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
04/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
04/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at The Fillmore
04/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/27 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
04/29 Baton, Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater
05/01 Corpus Christi, TX @ House Of Rock
05/03 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St. Collective
05/04 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
05/05 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
05/08 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
05/09 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
05/10 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
05/12 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
05/14 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
05/15 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/18 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/20 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
05/21 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
05/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/23 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theater
05/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
05/25 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/26 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
