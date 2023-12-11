Metalheads: Get ready to rock as Born of Osiris and Attila are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour next year.

The “Angels and Villains Tour” is set to kick-off on April 12 at Louisville’s Mercury Ballroom. They’ll make stops along the way in San Antonio, Tampa, Nashville, San Diego, and Salt Lake City, appearing at venues like Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater, The Showbox in Seattle, The Brooklyn Monarch, and Chicago’s Bottom Lounge before wrapping-up at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan on May 26.

Traitors will open the show, along with support from Extortionist and Not Enough Space.

Born of Osiris, known for tracks like “Machine” and “Divergency” from 2013’s Tomorrow We Die Alive, last released Angel Or Alien in 2021. This past August, the group dropped the single “Torchbearer.” Attila, who also garnered attention in 2013 with “Party With The Devil” and “Middle Fingers Up” from About That Life, just released the EP FU4EVR in September.

Tickets to the “Angels and Villains Tour” are on sale now. Fans can score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (and receive 10% off their order with the code “TICKETNEWS), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full round of tour dates below:

Attila & Born of Osiris | “The Angels & Villains Tour” 2024

04/12 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/13 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

04/14 Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

04/15 Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

04/16 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

04/18 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch

04/20 Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/21 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

04/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

04/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at The Fillmore

04/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/27 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

04/29 Baton, Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater

05/01 Corpus Christi, TX @ House Of Rock

05/03 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St. Collective

05/04 Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

05/05 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/07 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

05/08 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

05/09 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

05/10 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

05/12 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

05/14 Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

05/15 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/18 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/20 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

05/21 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

05/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/23 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theater

05/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

05/25 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/26 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

Last Updated on December 11, 2023