Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss, known globally for his razor-sharp wit and unique comedic style, has just announced his 12th solo tour, titled “Can’t,” following the success of his previous groundbreaking tours “HUBRiS” and “X.”

This 21-city tour is set to kick off on April 12 at The Egg in Albany, spanning major cities such as Chicago, New York City, Dallas, San Francisco, and Austin before the final show at Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., on May 18.

Sloss’ 17-month set, “X,” boasted an impressive 300 performances across Europe, the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and even included a sold-out Moscow arena show. The film adaptation of “X” has been captivating audiences on HBO in the U.S. and Canada, marking a milestone as the first U.K. comedy special with a premiere in cinemas across the U.K., followed by a nationwide release at Vue.

A full list of Sloss’ dates can be found below:

Daniel Sloss “Can’t” Tour Dates 2024

Fri Apr 12 – Albany, NY – The Egg

Fri Apr 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Apr 20 – Cleveland, OH – Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun Apr 21 – Chicago, IL – Athenaeum Theatre

Wed Apr 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Tue Apr 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Apr 25 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed May 01 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Fri May 03 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sun May 05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Tue May 07 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theater

Wed May 08 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Thu May 09 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

Fri May 10 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

Sat May 11 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sun May 12 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Tue May 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed May 15 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Thu May 16 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat May 18 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Last Updated on December 11, 2023