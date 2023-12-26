The rapper Blueface is currently the subject of a police investigation where he may face criminal charges after he told his security team to assault a fan during a show for allegedly throwing ice onstage.

In a now-viral video, Blueface is seen bringing a woman onstage during a show in Salt Lake City, telling her, “don’t be scared,” and accusing her of “throwing s–t.” Although she seemingly denies the allegations, he told her, “you the only one with a cup of ice.” After she gets onstage, Blueface is seen turning to his security crew and saying, “you know what to do, get her.”

The next part of the video shows the unnamed woman being assaulted by the rapper and his security team. Another video also shows Blueface’s fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, throwing punches at the woman.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently reviewing calls for service, any applicable police reports, and the videos posted online to achieve a complete understanding of the incident and the circumstances,” the department said in a statement. “No further information is available for release.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Blueface is already on probation for his involvement in a Las Vegas shooting in 2022.

“If you get [caught] back here on any probation violation, especially anything involving a weapon, I will not hesitate to put you in prison for a significant period of time,” a judge told the rapper earlier this year at his sentencing.

The woman assaulted in the video has not been identified at this time, and Blueface has not commented on the incident.

Last Updated on December 26, 2023