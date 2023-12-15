English comedian, writer, and director Brett Goldstein is hitting the road for a stand-up tour next year, dubbed “The Second Best Night of Your Life.”

The second leg of the tour, which follows a string of previously-announced shows in Chicago in early January, kicks-off in Philadelphia on January 25. From there, he’ll appear in New Orleans, Detroit, and Phoenix, making stops along the way at at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Cleveland’s Keybank State Arena, and will appear at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a pair of gigs before wrapping-up at St. Louis’ Fox Theatre on May 17.

Goldstein is also set to appear at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles next year. The festival includes over 300 different events from May 2 to 12.

Tickets to Goldstein’s tour are on sale now via BrettGoldsteinTour.com. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Goldstein, known for his role in the sports comedy series “Ted Lasso,” also co-wrote The Nan Movie and made a cameo in 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Next year, he will voice a character in “The Garfield Movie.”

Fina f ull list of Goldstein’s 2024 tour dates below:

Brett Goldstein | “The Second Best Night of Your Life” Tour 22024

01/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

01/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

01/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

01/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

02/02 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

02/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

02/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

03/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

03/22 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03/28 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

04/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre – Netflix Is a Joke Festival Show

05/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

Last Updated on December 15, 2023