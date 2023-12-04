Cole Swindell recently announced his 2024 North American “Win The Night” tour. Joining Swindell on tour are special guests Dylan Scott, along with Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Roads – scheduled to make appearances on various dates throughout the tour.
“Win the Night” is set to begin on May 16 in London, Onatario at Budweiser Gardens and will make stops in cities such as Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theater, and Inglewood’s YouTube Theater before wrapping things up on July 20 in Bonner, Montana at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.
“This one is for my band, my crew, my team, and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Road,” the “3 Feet Tall” singer said in a statement.
For members of Swindell’s Down Home Crew, you can secure tickets early during the “Down Home Crew Presale,” starting on Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The general public sale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For specific on-sale dates in each market, fans can check ColeSwindell.com.
A complete list of the “Win the Night” tour dates can be found below:
Cole Swindell | Win the Night Tour Dates 2024
May 16 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens
May 17 – Oshawa, ON | Tribute Communities Center
May 18 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
May 24 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
May 25 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
May 30 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion
May 31 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 1 – Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion
June 7 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8 – Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion
June 27 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 28 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 29 – Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 11 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
July 12 – Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater
July 13 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center
July 19 – Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
July 20 – Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater
