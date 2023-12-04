Cole Swindell recently announced his 2024 North American “Win The Night” tour. Joining Swindell on tour are special guests Dylan Scott, along with Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Roads – scheduled to make appearances on various dates throughout the tour. 

“Win the Night” is set to begin on May 16 in London, Onatario at Budweiser Gardens and will make stops in cities such as Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theater, and Inglewood’s YouTube Theater before wrapping things up on July 20 in Bonner, Montana at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. 

“This one is for my band, my crew, my team, and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Road,” the “3 Feet Tall” singer said in a statement. 

For members of Swindell’s Down Home Crew, you can secure tickets early during the “Down Home Crew Presale,” starting on Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The general public sale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For specific on-sale dates in each market, fans can check ColeSwindell.com. 

Fans can also score tickets to the “Win the Night Tour” by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of the “Win the Night” tour dates can be found below: 

Cole Swindell | Win the Night Tour Dates 2024

May 16 –  London, ON | Budweiser Gardens                               

May 17 – Oshawa, ON |  Tribute Communities Center             

May 18 –  Ottawa, ON |  Canadian Tire Centre                           

May 24 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater                         

May 25 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater                      

May 30 – Boston, MA |  Leader Bank Pavilion                

May 31 –  Bridgeport, CT |  Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater        

June 1 –  Gilford, NH |  BankNH Pavilion                        

June 7 –  Indianapolis, IN |  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park   

June 8 –  Cincinnati, OH |  PNC Pavilion                        

June 27 –  Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre            

June 28 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre   

June 29 –  Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion                     

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ |  Arizona Financial Theatre                    

July 12 –  Inglewood, CA |   YouTube Theater                                

July 13 –  Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center                                 

July 19 – Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center 

July 20 –  Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater                 

