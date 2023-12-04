Cole Swindell recently announced his 2024 North American “Win The Night” tour. Joining Swindell on tour are special guests Dylan Scott, along with Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Roads – scheduled to make appearances on various dates throughout the tour.

“Win the Night” is set to begin on May 16 in London, Onatario at Budweiser Gardens and will make stops in cities such as Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion, Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theater, and Inglewood’s YouTube Theater before wrapping things up on July 20 in Bonner, Montana at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

“This one is for my band, my crew, my team, and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick, and Restless Road,” the “3 Feet Tall” singer said in a statement.

For members of Swindell’s Down Home Crew, you can secure tickets early during the “Down Home Crew Presale,” starting on Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The general public sale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For specific on-sale dates in each market, fans can check ColeSwindell.com.

Fans can also score tickets to the “Win the Night Tour” by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of the “Win the Night” tour dates can be found below:

Cole Swindell | Win the Night Tour Dates 2024

May 16 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens

May 17 – Oshawa, ON | Tribute Communities Center

May 18 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

May 24 – Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

May 25 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

May 30 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

May 31 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 1 – Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

June 7 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8 – Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion

June 27 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 28 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 29 – Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

July 12 – Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater

July 13 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center

July 19 – Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

July 20 – Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater

Last Updated on December 4, 2023