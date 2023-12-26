The Washington Commanders are planning on moving to a new stadium, but not quite yet.

Team Owner Josh Harris spoke about the team’s future home at the Sports Business Journal‘s Dealmakers Conference in Washington, D.C., noting that “we’re going to improve the existing stadium as much as we can while we look for a new home.”

Earlier this year, the team announced that it committed $40 million for immediate upgrades to their current home, FedEx Field. The upgrades will include three new themed suites, various maintenance repairs around the stadium, and point-of-sale upgrades. New ticket-scanning pedestals will also be installed.

While they were able to improve some things ahead of the start of the season, Harris said there’s still a lot of work to be done in the off-season. They’re going to continue to add to the stadium throughout the season.

“We’re going to be looking at, ultimately, how do we move to a new stadium?” Harris said at the time.

While there’s no official timeline laid out, the team still seems to be very early in the process of moving to a new home. The next few seasons will likely take place at FedEx Field, marking the importance of improvements this year.

“We have the best fans in football – and they deserve the best gameday experience,” Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, said at the start of the season. “These upgrades to FedExField represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers a top priority.”

Harris and his ownership team purchased the team over the summer for a record-breaking $6.05 billion this past summer, taking the reigns from Daniel Snyder.

Last Updated on December 26, 2023