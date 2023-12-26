Neutro Shorty, the Venezuelan singer known for his energy and distinctive sound, is gearing up for his first nationwide tour in the United States.

Titled the “Alien Life U.S.A. 2024 Tour,” the 10-city trek is set to begin on March 22 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. From there, Neutro Shorty will make stops in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Austin before wrapping-up on April 12 in Los Angeles at Echoplex.

The Venezuelan rapper and singer, whose real name is Liomar Acosta, has become a prominent figure in the Latin music industry, amassing over 1.2 billion views on his YouTube channel and achieving hundreds of millions of streams. Neutro Shorty’s rise to fame includes notable collaborations with artists like Eladio Carrion, Duki, and Bizarrap.

For Neutro Shorty, the “Alien Life U.S.A. 2024 Tour” represents a significant milestone in his career and a chance to connect with his American fan base in a way never done before. For tickets to catch the “Alien Life U.S.A. Tour,” visit Neutro Shorty’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Alien Life U.S.A. 2024 Tour Dates

Fri Mar 22 | Miami Beach, FL– Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Mar 23 | Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Sun Mar 24 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

Thu Mar 28 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sat Mar 30 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Mar 31 | Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Fri Apr 05 | Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Apr 06 | Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sun Apr 07 | Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Apr 12 | Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

