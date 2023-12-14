Austin Psych Fest 2024 is set to feature an eclectic mix of artists at The Far Out Lounge in South Austin from April 26 to April 28. This year’s headliners include Courtney Barnett, The Black Angels, Alvvays, and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

The festival kicks off on Friday, April 26 with Courtney Barnett taking center stage. Joining her on the opening day are Chicano Batman and the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, offering a diverse range of sound to kick-start the festival.

Saturday, April 27 unfolds with the mystique of a “Witch” theme, headlined by Austin’s own psych-rock band, The Black Angels – featuring All Them Witches, Witch (featuring J Mascis), Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Earthless, and L.A. Witch, among other acts.

The festival reaches its end on Sunday, April 28, with Canadian indie-rock group Alvvays and Kurt Vile & the Violators. Other acts scheduled for the final day include Dehd, Yellow Days, Still Corners, and more.

A complete list of performers can be found below:

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, December 15th, at 10 a.m. CT via Levitation’s ticket website. For fans who attended Levitation 2023 and Austin Psych Fest 2023, a special pre-sale will be available starting on Thursday, December 14th, at 10 a.m. CT.

To purchase your tickets for Austin Psych Fest 2024 visit, StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

