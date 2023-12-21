Following their massive 2023 TEKKNO World Tour across Europe, the U.K., and North America, the German band Electric Callboy plans a limited North American trek for May 2024.

Blending metalcore with elements of various electronic music genres, the “electronicore” band will have a six-city run beginning May 12 in Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, and Laval. The trek wraps up on May 19 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Electric Callboy’s history dates back to 2010 under their previous name “Eskimo Callboy.” They are popular for adopting a relaxed approach to the genre as well as their live shows, videos, and comedic songs who are at peace with themes like getting drunk, parties, and sex.

German Metal Hammer magazine once wrote in a review: “…This is why they are enjoyable: because they dismiss themselves and let the fun rule.”

Although they have released six studio albums since 2012, April 2022 marked the release of Electric Callboy’s first song under their new name, “Spaceman,” featuring rapper Finch.

The group dropped their latest album Tekkno in September 2022, which included previously released singles “We Got the Moves” and “Pump It,” as well as “Spaceman.” The album ranked No. 1 at the German charts in the first week after release, the highest ranking any record of Electric Callboy achieved.

Fans who want to see the band live can score their tickets on MEGASeats (use the code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Electric Callboy 2024 Tour Dates

Sun May 12 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Mon May 13 — New York, NY — Pier 17

Wed May 15 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 17 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

Sat May 18 — Laval, QC — Place Bell Arena

Sun May 19 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Last Updated on December 21, 2023